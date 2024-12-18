Mumbai Boat Tragedy: 13 Dead After Navy Craft Collides With Passenger Ferry

Mumbai: A tragic collision off Mumbai’s coast on Wednesday claimed 13 lives, including three Navy personnel and 10 civilians. The incident occurred when a naval speedboat lost control and crashed into the passenger ferry Neelkamal, which was en route to Elephanta Island, a popular tourist destination.

The Indian Navy stated that the speedboat lost control due to an engine malfunction during trials in Mumbai Harbour. As a result, it collided with the ferry, causing it to capsize.

“Today afternoon, an Indian Navy craft lost control while undertaking engine trials due to engine malfunction. As a result, it collided with a passenger ferry, which subsequently capsized,” the Navy said in a statement.

A massive rescue operation was launched involving 11 Navy boats, four helicopters, a Coast Guard boat, and Marine Police vessels. Local fishermen and personnel from the police and Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority also joined the rescue mission. Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis confirmed that 101 people were rescued, while five remained missing as of the latest updates.

The injured, including both civilians and Navy personnel, are receiving urgent medical attention in nearby hospitals.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh expressed his condolences to the families of the victims and assured that extensive search efforts were ongoing to locate the missing. “Deeply saddened by the loss of lives. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families,” Singh said.

Maharashtra Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar called the incident unfortunate and emphasized the need for a thorough investigation to prevent similar accidents in the future. The Navy and Mumbai police will conduct a joint probe into the incident, while initial investigations are underway at the Yellow Gate police station.

The collision occurred near Karanja in Uran, Raigad district, around 4 p.m. The Neelkamal ferry, carrying 85 passengers, had departed from the Gateway of India. The naval craft, with six people on board, was undergoing engine trials at the time of the crash.

Fadnavis revealed that the craft’s engine had recently been installed and was being tested. “A detailed statement will be presented in the state legislature after further information is gathered,” he assured.

The Elephanta Island, approximately 11 kilometers from the Gateway of India, houses the UNESCO World Heritage Site known for its ancient rock-cut architecture and carvings.