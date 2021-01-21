Joe Biden reverses Trump Decisions

TNI Bureau: US President Joe Biden signed several executive orders and reversed many decisions taken by the Donald Trump Administration in the past.

He announced that US would rejoin the World Health Organisation (WHO) as well as the Paris Agreement on Climate Change.

Some Key Decisions by Biden:

➡️ Stops US withdrawal from WHO

➡️ Decides to rejoin Paris Agreement on Climate Change

➡️ Halts construction of Border Wall with Mexico

➡️ Extend the pause on federal student loan payments and collections and keep the interest rate at 0%.

➡️ Rescinds the Trump Administration’s 1776 Commission, directs agencies to review their actions to ensure racial equity.

➡️ Withdraws restrictions on US Entry for Passport Holders from 7 Muslim Majority countries.

➡️ Undoes Trump’s Expansion of immigration enforcement within the United States.

➡️ Requires non-citizens to be included in the Census.

➡️ Prohibits discrimination on the basis of sexual orientation and gender identity at the workplace, protecting the rights of LGBTQ+ persons.

