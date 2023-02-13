Gopal Das’ Narco Test Report to be submitted to Court

TNI Bureau: Odisha Crime Branch will submit the report of the Narco test of sacked Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI) Gopal Das before the JMFC court in Jharsuguda.

The investigation agency brought Gopal Das, the prime accused in Minister Naba Das murder case to Odisha, after completing his polygraph and narco tests in Gandhinagar in Gujarat.

The probe agency produced Gopal before the JMFC court in Jharsuguda as his third phase remand period is ended today. The court sent him to Jharsuguda sub-jail.

Meanwhile, some media houses quoted a senior Crime Branch officer to claim that Gopal Das revealed the reason behind killing the Minister during the narco test at the Directorate of Forensic Science Lab (DFSL) in Gandhinagar.