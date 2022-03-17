Krushna Pratihari Murder: Postmortem Report Out

Insight Bureau: 4 special teams of police are carrying out raids at several places in connection with the murder of a senior sevayat of the Jagannath temple in Puri Krushna Chandra Pratihari.

Two bullets were removed from Pratihari’s head during post mortem.

Investigations are underway based on mobile tracking and CCTV footage.

The Police is also investigating whether Pratihari was involved in the 2012 murder of former BJD councillor and servitor Taluchha Bhagaban Mohapatra (Guna Singhari).