TNI Bureau: A Special Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court in Mumbai today acquitted actor Sooraj Pancholi of abetment charges in the actor Jiah Khan’s suicide case.

The CBI court judge AS Sayyad, who heard the final arguments of both sides last week, acquitted Sooraj Pancholi pronouncing “Due to paucity of evidence, Sooraj Pancholi is acquitted.”

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

Sooraj Pancholi and his mother Zarina Wahab had gone to the court to hear the verdict today.

It is to be noted here 25-year-old Jiah Khan was found hanging at her Juhu home in Mumbai on June 3, 2013. While probing the case, cops arrested Sooraj Pancholi and booked him for abetment of suicide after finding a six-page letter, purportedly written by Jiah. Later, he was released on bail in July 2013.

Rabia Khan, the mother of Jiah Khan had claimed that she was killed. She had told the court that she believed it to be a case of murder and not suicide. The Bombay High Court last year dismissed her petition seeking a fresh investigation into the case.