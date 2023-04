In a significant development, officials of the Central GST carried out raid in Odisha’s Bhubaneswar, Jajpur and Chandikhol on Friday.

Simultaneous searches are going on by Ten teams of CGST officials at ten crusher units.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

The search operation was launched on the basis of intelligence inputs. The GST officials are examining several documents to detect any discrepancies in tax.

More details are awaited.