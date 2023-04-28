Vande Bharat Express reaches Jagannath Dham, Puri

The much-awaited trial run of Howrah-Puri Vande Bharat Express is being undertaken on Friday. The semi high speed train reached in the platform No-2 of Puri railway station.

The train departed from Howrah at 6:10 am and reached Puri at noon with two-minute stoppages at Kharagpur, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Cuttack and Bhubaneswar.

Indian Railways will soon launch a Vande Bharat train between Puri and Howrah.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

The train may run on the Puri-Bhubaneswar-Howrah route to attract more pilgrims and tourists from West Bengal and across the country.

Amidst the successful trial run of the Vande Bharat express train, the Odisha Government demanded the introduction of two more Vande Bharat Express trains on Bhubaneswar-Hyderabad and Puri-Rourkela via Sambalpur.

As per the report, the second trial run of the train is likely to be held on April 30.