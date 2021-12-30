Jeypore Gangrape Case: BJP ups the ante

Shops and other business establishments remained closed during the bandh which started at 6 AM today and will continue till 6 PM.

By Sagarika Satapathy
Jeypore Gangrape Case: BJP ups the ante
Insight Bureau: The Odisha unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday upped the ante on the Jeypore gang-rape case and demanded immediate arrest of main accused.

The saffron party activists led by Gautam Samantaray is observing a 12-hour bandh today in Jeypore town of Koraput district demanding justice for the woman who was gang-raped on December 25 at Bramhani village under Jeypore Sadar police limits while her husband was held at gunpoint.

The family members of the woman demanded immediate arrest of the two accused involved in the incident.

