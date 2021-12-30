Naveen steps in to support Missionaries of Charity

Insight Bureau: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has directed all the District Collectors to be in regular touch with the organisations run by the Missionaries of Charity in Odisha.

Naveen has asked the District Collectors to make sure no inmate of various leprosy homes and orphanages in the State run by Missionaries of Charity should suffer, especially from food security and health-related distress.

Wherever needed, funds from the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund can be utilised for this purpose,” the CM said.

It may be mentioned here that Missionaries of Charity is running many Leprosy Homes & Orphanages in Odisha.