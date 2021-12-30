All Religious Places in Bhubaneswar to remain closed for 3 Days

Insight Bureau: With the Odisha capital registering the spike of COVID-19 cases, the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Thursday declared closure of all religious places like temples, mosques, gurudwaras and churches for devotees for three days.

As per a notification issued by BMC, all religious institutions within BMC jurisdiction will remain closed for public from December 31, 2021 to January 2, 2022.

However, all rituals will be performed by priests/sevayats amid strict adherence to the Covid-19 protocols without any public participation.

The decision has been taken in view to protect the health and safety of the public and preventing spread of the Covid-19 virus including the newly detected Omicron variant, the BMC order read.