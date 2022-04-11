100-Word Edit: A Positive Message in Troubled Times

While welcoming rise of Hindutva and Nationalism in the country, there is a need to ensure peace and harmony too so that we don’t go back to the stone age. Any Development is linked to peace/unity and there is no ambiguity on this.
These visuals from Jeypore in Koraput District of Odisha where Hindus and Muslims celebrated Ram Navami together, have sent a positive message in these troubled times when hardliners from both sides are baying for each other’s blood.
The biggest message we get from these videos from a small town is ‘United We Stand, Divided We Fall.
Hindu-Muslim Unity during Ram Navami celebrations at Jeypore, Koraput, Odisha. #TNI #Insight #OdishaNews #RamNavami #RamNavmiSpecial #ramnavmi #ramnavami2022 pic.twitter.com/l5QxZiMDvK
Unique #RamNavami Celebrations in Jeypore in Koraput District of #Odisha . #TNI #Insight #RamNavmiSpecial pic.twitter.com/cDXBspFcXF
