100-Word Edit: A Positive Message in Troubled Times

While welcoming rise of Hindutva and Nationalism in the country, there is a need to ensure peace and harmony too so that we don’t go back to the stone age. Any Development is linked to peace/unity and there is no ambiguity on this.

These visuals from Jeypore in Koraput District of Odisha where Hindus and Muslims celebrated Ram Navami together, have sent a positive message in these troubled times when hardliners from both sides are baying for each other’s blood.

The biggest message we get from these videos from a small town is ‘United We Stand, Divided We Fall.