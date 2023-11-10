Jayaram Pangi to begin a New Political Innings in Koraput

TNI Bureau: The latest news is that former Lok Sabha MP Jayaram Pangi will join the Congress party on November 16. His entry will definitely strengthen the Congress as he has some pocket votes to influence any political equations.

Pangi started his political career with Janata Dal on anti-Congress ideology and became a part of BJD automatically. He was a member of Lok Sabha from 2009 till 2014.

He later joined BJP and got more than 2 lakh votes in 2019 polls but finished third. Pangi had jumped into BRS fold earlier but resigned and decided to opt for a new destination – Congress, a party he fought against since the beginning of his political career.

Will he be acceptable to the Congress leaders and workers? It would be interesting to see.