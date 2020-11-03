Javed Akhtar files Complaint against Kangana

Javed Akhtar takes strong objection to remarks made by Kangana on Republic TV

By Sagarika Satapathy
Javed Akhtar-Kangana
TNI Bureau:  Renowed Lyricist Javed Akhtar has filed criminal defamation complaint against Actor Kangana Ranaut over her “derogatory remarks” against him in Sushant Singh Rajput death case.

The complaint has been filed before the Metropolitan Magistrate at Andheri, Mumbai.

Javed Akhtar took strong objection to remarks made by Kangana in an interview to Republic TV.

The Lyricist has claimed that since the video interview given by Kangana Ranaut has received views in lakhs, that badly affected his reputation.

