TNI Evening News Headlines – November 3, 2020

Odisha News

👉 Odisha Govt prohibits sale & bursting of firecrackers from November 10-30, 2020.

👉 Voter turnout of 70.45% recorded in Odisha by-elections today. 71% voter turnout in Balasore Sadar & 69.9% in Tirtol Assembly constituencies till 6 pm.

👉 Bhubaneswar reports only 69 Covid-19 positive cases in the last 24 hours including 14 Quarantine and 55 local contact cases; taking the total positive cases to 29379 in the Capital City.

👉 180 Covid-19 patients have recovered from the disease in the Capital city in the last 24 hours.

👉 Odisha records 1527 Covid-19 recoveries today including 127 from Balesore, 127 from Sundargarh, 115 from Khordha, 107 from Cuttack and 104 from Nuapada. The total recovered cases of the State now stand at 279091.

👉 Woman Forest Guard posted in Sambalpur Sadar Forest Range caught red-handed by Vigilance sleuths while taking Rs 36,000 bribe

👉 Principal of Sunabeda Women’s College in Koraput district, was today arrested for allegedly sexually harassing a woman computer.

India News

👉 Bihar election 2020: 53.51% voter turnout recorded in 2nd phase.

👉 Corona recovery rate has improved to 91.96% in India.

👉 PM Modi to chair the Virtual Global Investor Roundtable (VGIR) on November 5.

👉 Actor Vijay Raaz who was arrested on molestation charges levelled a crew member, granted bail.

👉 Onions pelted during Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s election rally in Madhubani’s Harlakhi.

👉 West Bengal not to allow bursting of crackers during Diwali.

👉 First Phase of Malabar Naval Exercise begins in Bay of Bengal; Indian Navy, United States Navy, Japan Maritime Self Defence Force, & Royal Australian Navy are participating in 24th Malabar naval exercise.

👉 DMK, PMK urge Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit to expeditiously decide on release of seven Rajiv Gandhi assassination case convicts.

World News

👉 Aspen inks Covid-19 vaccine manufacturing deal with Johnson and Johnson.

👉 US election 2020: Biden-Harris urge US citizens to cast their ballots as voting gets underway.