TNI Bureau: Delhi has recorded its highest single-day Covid-19 cases today as the daily Covid-19 cases breached the 6,000 mark for the first time. The NCT of Delhi reported 6,725 fresh cases and 48 deaths in the last 24 hours.

Delhi tested 59,540 samples on November 3 (13560 RTPCR/CBNAAT/TrueNat tests and 45,980 Rapid Antigen Tests).

3,610 Covid-19 patients have recovered in Delhi today, taking the number of recoveries to 360,069. Active cases now stand at 36,375.

Covid Death Toll in Delhi has now gone up to 6652.