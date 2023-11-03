FIR lodged against Bigg Boss Winner Elvis Yadav; Details Here

TNI Bureau: Famous YouTuber and winner of Bigg Boss OTT 2, Elvish Yadav, was booked by the Noida police for hosting rave parties with banned snake venom and foreign girls in Noida.

Acting on a complaint filed by one Saurav Gupta, a team of cops conducted a sting operation at the Backwater Hall in Sector 51 of Noida and arrested five members of his gang.

Later, police filed FIR against six people including Elvish Yadav, for partying and supplying banned snake venom. Rahul, Titunath, Jaykaran, Narayan, and Rabinath are the five other people against whom the FIR was filed under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Wildlife Protection Act.

“They used to collect a hefty sum of money for supplying the venom at parties. Nine snakes also rescued in a raid,” Noida police said.

Saurav Gupta exposed the rave party racket with snake venom and foreign girls in Noida.

Meanwhile, Elvish Yadav issued a statement denying all the charges and slamming BJP MP Maneka Gandhi whose NGO filed the complaint against him. He also assured to cooperate with the UP Police while denying the allegations.

On the other hand, the BJP MP asked if Elvish Yadav was not guilty, then why he was on the run. She also alleged that most of the snake venom are being smuggled from Odisha.