Jaishankar steps in to help Sri Lankan Hospital

Insight Bureau: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday asked the Indian High Commissioner to help a Sri Lankan hospital that has suspended surgeries due to lack of medical facilities.

The economic crisis in Sri Lanka has forced the country to give up on its primary needs, including healthcare.

The Peradeniya Hospital in Sri Lanka took this step amidst an unprecedented financial crisis in the island nation.

Jaishankar asked the Indian High Commissioner in Colombo, Gopal Baglay, to discuss measures on how India can help the ailing nation.

“Disturbed to see this news. Am asking High Commissioner Baglay to contact and discuss how India can help,” he tweeted on Tuesday.

Disturbed to see this news. Am asking High Commissioner Baglay to contact and discuss how India can help.@IndiainSL #NeighbourhoodFirst https://t.co/jtHlGwxCBL — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) March 29, 2022

Notably, the Director of the Peradeniya Hospital in the central district of Kandy on Monday announced the temporary suspension of all routine surgeries due to the shortage of medicine.