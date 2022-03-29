Key Highlights of Odisha Economic Survey 2021-22

Insight Bureau: Odisha Economic Survey Report for the financial year 2021-22 has released on Tuesday.

According to the report, Odisha’s growth rate registered a progress of 10.1% in 2021-22 in comparison with the nationwide progress charge of 8.8%.

Data shared by Finance Minister Niranjan Pujari at the Odisha Assembly revealed that there was a three-fold improvement in State’s per capita revenue within the final 12 years.

The state’s per capita income in 2011-12 was 48,499, while in 22021-22, it reached 1,27,383.

Growth rate in various sector:

➡️ Industrial Sector (14.5%)

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

➡️ Service Sector (7.9%)

➡️ GSDP (10.1 %)

➡️ Per capita revenue (16.78%)

Negative growth:

➡️ Agriculture & allied sector (3.4%)

Read More: https://pc.odisha.gov.in/sites/default/files/2022-03/OES%20%28Executive%20Summary%29%20Digital%20Version%20Final.pdf