Key Highlights of Odisha Economic Survey 2021-22
The state's per capita income in 2011-12 was 48,499, while in 22021-22, it reached 1,27,383.
Insight Bureau: Odisha Economic Survey Report for the financial year 2021-22 has released on Tuesday.
According to the report, Odisha’s growth rate registered a progress of 10.1% in 2021-22 in comparison with the nationwide progress charge of 8.8%.
Data shared by Finance Minister Niranjan Pujari at the Odisha Assembly revealed that there was a three-fold improvement in State’s per capita revenue within the final 12 years.
The state’s per capita income in 2011-12 was 48,499, while in 22021-22, it reached 1,27,383.
Growth rate in various sector:
➡️ Industrial Sector (14.5%)
➡️ Service Sector (7.9%)
➡️ GSDP (10.1 %)
➡️ Per capita revenue (16.78%)
Negative growth:
➡️ Agriculture & allied sector (3.4%)
Read More: https://pc.odisha.gov.in/sites/default/files/2022-03/OES%20%28Executive%20Summary%29%20Digital%20Version%20Final.pdf
Comments are closed.