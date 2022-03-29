Sensex up 350 pts at closing, Nifty ends above 17,300

Insight Bureau: The BSE Sensex closed at 57,943.65, up 350.16 points or 0.61 per cent as it recorded an intraday high of 58,001.53 and a low of 57,639.35. The Nifty 50 closed at 17,325.30, up 103.30 points or 0.6 per cent.

Nifty recorded an intraday high of 17,343.65 and a low of 17,235.70.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

Eicher Motor, HDFC, Divi’s Lab, Adani Ports and JSW Steel were the top gainers on the Nifty 50, while Hero Motocorp, ONGC, Coal India, IOC and ITC were the top losers.

Notably, The market opened on a positive note, tracking firm global cues as a fall in crude prices and the hopes of progress amid Russia-Ukraine peace talks aided investor sentiments.