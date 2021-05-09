TNI Morning News Headlines – May 9, 2021

By Sagarika Satapathy
Sudarsan Pattnaik creates sand art on Mothers Day
Odisha News

➡️ Odisha reports single-day spike of 10635 COVID-19 cases on Sunday including 6012 quarantine and 4623 local contact cases.

➡️ Khordha reports highest single day spike of 1564 fresh cases followed by Sundargarh (943) and Cuttack (887).

➡️ 19 new COVID-19 deaths reported today including 3 each from Khordha & from Kalahandi, 1 each from Angul, Bhadrak, Bolangir, Dhenkanal, Gajapati, Ganjam, Jajpur, Jharsuguda, Puri, Rayagada, Sambalpur, Subarnapur and Sundargarh. With this, the Covid-19 death toll in Odisha has gone up to 2,180.

➡️ Odisha annual +2 examinations not likely to be held in June: School & Mass Education Department.

➡️ Department of Expenditure has released Rs 8,923.8 cr to 25 States including Rs 333.8 crore for Odisha’s Rural Local Bodies.

➡️ Mahanadi Coalfields Limited (MCL) Board approves establishment of one Kendriya Vidyalaya (KV) each in Odisha’s Sundargarh and Angul districts.

➡️ Noted sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik creates sand art on Mothers Day.

India News

➡️ India reports single day spike of 4,03,738 new COVID 19 cases, 3,86,444 recoveries and 4,092 deaths in the last 24 hours.

➡️ Total case tally stands at 2,22,96,414 including 37,36,648 active cases, 1,83,17,404 cured cases & 2,42,362 deaths.

➡️ Total of 16,94,39,663 vaccine doses given till 7pm yesterday.

➡️ 29,86,01,699 samples were tested for COVID 19 up to 6th May 2021. Of these 18,26,490 samples were tested yesterday:: IMCR.

➡️ The total number of samples tested up to 8th May is 30,22,75,471 including 18,65,428 samples tested yesterday: IMCR.

➡️ Half of a Tezpur market of over 400 shops gutted in a massive fire.

➡️ Assam: Outgoing CM Sarbananda Sonowal submits his resignation to Governor Jagdish Mukhi.

➡️ Earthquake of magnitude 3.7 on the Richter scale occurred at Lunglei, Mizoram at 0903 hours: National Center for Seismology.

➡️ Indian Army inducts first batch of 83 Women Soldiers into Military Police.

World News

➡️ A 100-foot-tall, 22-metric-tonne Chinese Rocket re-entered the Earth and has come down over the Indian Ocean near Maldives.

➡️ Death toll rises to over 50 in bomb explosion near a girls’ school in Kabul.

➡️ Global coronavirus cases tops 157 Million mark, death toll surged to more than 3.27 Million.

➡️ The first consignment of Oxygen cylinders, concentrators and negative pressure carriers has been dispatched from Incheon in South Korea to India.

 

