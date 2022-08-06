Jagdeep Dhankhar elected 14th Vice President of India

Insight Bureau: Former West Bengal Governor and NDA nominee Jagdeep Dhankhar has been elected as the 14th Vice President of India, India’s second highest constitutional office.

He defeated former Governor of Rajasthan and opposition candidate Margaret Alva in the polls, voting for which was held today.

Members of Parliament of both houses voted today to elect the next Vice President of India.

Out of the total 780 MPs, 725 MPs ((92.9%)) casted their votes for the Vice-Presidential poll. Jagdeep Dhankar got 528 votes (72.8%) while Opposition candidate Margaret Alva got 182 votes (25.1%).

Votes of 15 MPs (2.1%) were declared invalid.