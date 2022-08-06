Evening News Insight – August 6, 2022

🔹 Out of 91 new Covid positive cases detected in Khordha district today, 85 are from Bhubaneswar. Active cases in the Capital City stand at 1116.

🔹 Amid rise in Covid Cases, Centre issues Advisory to 7 States (Delhi, Kerala, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Odisha, Tamil Nadu and Telangana). 🔹 Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik attended meeting of National Committee for 75-years of India’s Independence in Delhi; highlig hted Odisha’s contribution to Freedom Struggle. 🔹 Bargarh: 2 killed, 5 injured in lightning strike at Barikela of Barpali.

🔹 9 students, 2 teachers of school at Saintala in Bolangir district test positive for COVID-19; school premises declared as containment zone.

🔹 Mo Bus drowns in floodwater at Jatni underpass; Capital Region Urban Transport (CRUT) suspends ‘Mo Bus’ service on route No-8 from Master Canteen to Jatani.

🔹 Odisha Plus II Arts, Vocational courses results to be declared on August 8.

🔹 Union Home Minister Amit Shah to visit Odisha on Sunday.

🔹 Low Pressure likely in 24 hours: Orange and yellow warning issued for Odisha till August 10.

🔹 Paradip Port Bribery Case: Industrialist Mahima Mishra’s son Charchit taken on 4-day remand by CBI.

🔹 Kadalipal Forester Subodh Kumar Majhi killed in road accident in Sambalpur district.

🔹 ISRO is all set to embark on its maiden SSLV mission, ferrying an earth observation satellite and a student satellite from the spaceport in Sriharikota, about 135 kms from here on Sunday.

🔹 Vice Presidential election polling concludes, counting of votes begins; results will be declared soon.

🔹 Commonwealth Games 2022: India’s Avinash Mukund Sable bags the Silver medal in the men’s 3000m steeplechase final, Priyanka Goswami wins silver in race walk. Ravi Kumar Dahiya, Naveen advance to semifinals; confirm more wrestling medals for India. Boxer Nitu Ghangas reaches finals in Minimumweight category, assures nation another medal. Boxer Nitu Ghangas advances to the finals of 48 kg category. Manika-Diya, Akula-Tennison reach women’s doubles quarterfinals in table tennis.

🔹 India women’s cricket team post 164/5 in 20 overs against England in the first semi-final in Edgbaston, reaches FINAL.

🔹 Top Taiwan defence official found dead amid tensions with China.

🔹 Iran bans women from appearing in advertisements.