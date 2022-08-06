Evening News Insight – August 6, 2022

🔹Out of 91 new Covid positive cases detected in Khordha district today, 85 are from Bhubaneswar. Active cases in the Capital City stand at 1116.
🔹Amid rise in Covid Cases, Centre issues Advisory to 7 States (Delhi, Kerala, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Odisha, Tamil Nadu and Telangana).
🔹Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik attended meeting of National Committee for 75-years of India’s Independence in Delhi; highlighted Odisha’s contribution to Freedom Struggle.
🔹Bargarh: 2 killed, 5 injured in lightning strike at Barikela of Barpali.
🔹9 students, 2 teachers of school at Saintala in Bolangir district test positive for COVID-19; school premises declared as containment zone.
🔹Mo Bus drowns in floodwater at Jatni underpass; Capital Region Urban Transport (CRUT) suspends ‘Mo Bus’ service on route No-8 from Master Canteen to Jatani.
🔹Odisha Plus II Arts, Vocational courses results to be declared on August 8.
🔹Union Home Minister Amit Shah to visit Odisha on Sunday.
🔹Low Pressure likely in 24 hours: Orange and yellow warning issued for Odisha till August 10.
🔹Paradip Port Bribery Case: Industrialist Mahima Mishra’s son Charchit taken on 4-day remand by CBI.
🔹Kadalipal Forester Subodh Kumar Majhi killed in road accident in Sambalpur district.
🔹ISRO is all set to embark on its maiden SSLV mission, ferrying an earth observation satellite and a student satellite from the spaceport in Sriharikota, about 135 kms from here on Sunday.
🔹Vice Presidential election polling concludes, counting of votes begins; results will be declared soon.
🔹Commonwealth Games 2022: India’s Avinash Mukund Sable bags the Silver medal in the men’s 3000m steeplechase final, Priyanka Goswami wins silver in race walk. Ravi Kumar Dahiya, Naveen advance to semifinals; confirm more wrestling medals for India. Boxer Nitu Ghangas reaches finals in Minimumweight category, assures nation another medal. Boxer Nitu Ghangas advances to the finals of 48 kg category. Manika-Diya, Akula-Tennison reach women’s doubles quarterfinals in table tennis.
🔹India women’s cricket team post 164/5 in 20 overs against England in the first semi-final in Edgbaston, reaches FINAL.
🔹Top Taiwan defence official found dead amid tensions with China.
🔹Iran bans women from appearing in advertisements.
🔹Malaysia to procure 18 Tejas jets from India; US, Australia, Indonesia show interest.
