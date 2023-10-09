TNI Morning News Headlines – October 09, 2023

➡️Several trains cancelled for track repairing near Balasore.
➡️Similipal National Park in Mayurbhanj district will be reopened for tourists on October 14.
➡️Odisha private bus owners’ association today called for an indefinite strike across the State from October 10.
➡️Mamita Meher murder case: BJP, lady teacher’s mother demand CBI inquiry.
➡️Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu Hassan received a ceremonial reception at Rashtrapati Bhavan, earlier today.
➡️Supreme Court to hear today former Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu’s petition to quash the FIR in relation to skill development scam case.
➡️Election Commission of India to announce schedule for the upcoming assembly elections in Mizoram, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Telangana today.
➡️Shah Rukh Khan’s security upgraded to Y+ category amid escalating threats after ‘Jawan’ triumph.
Related Posts
➡️Sensex falls 467.99 points to 65,527.64 points in early trade; Nifty declines 144.85 points to 19,508.65 points.
➡️Rupee rises 4 paise to 83.23 against US dollar in early trade.
➡️Harmanpreet Singh & Lovlina were at the Opening Ceremony while Hockey player P. R. Sreejesh was closing in Hangzhou Asian Games 2023.
➡️Men’s ODI World Cup: India 201/4 (Kohli 85, Rahul 97*) beat Australia 199/10 (Smith 46, Warner 41; Jadeja 3/28) by 6 wickets in ICC Cricket World Cup.
➡️Over 1,100 dead after Hamas attack and Israel’s retaliation.
➡️“Hamas is no different than ISIS, Al Qaeda…”: Israel envoy Gilad Erdan at UN.
Comments are closed.