TNI Bureau: Senior Indian Police Service (IPS) Officer Dhirendra Sambhaji Kutey and constable Prahallad Rout from Odisha have been awarded the prestigious President’s Police Medal (PPM).

The 1997 batch Odisha Cadre IPS Officer is currently posted as Special Secretary to Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik.

In 2013, Kutey had received Police Medal for Meritorious Service as DIG, Intelligence.

Constable Prahallad is posted in Vigilance Directorate at Cuttack.

In addition, a total of 11 cops from Odisha have been awarded the Police Medal. They are:

1. Jatindra Kumar Panda, Additional SP, Bhadrak

2. Pradyumna Mishra, Additional SP, Bhadrak

3. Sudhanshu Sekhar Pujari, DSP, Vigilance, Sundargarh

4. Himanshu Bhusan Swain, ACP, Bhubaneswar

5. Gyanendra Kumar Das, Deputy Commandant BPSPA, Bhubaneswar

6. Arun Balliarsingh, Inspector, Bhubaneswar, Security Wing

7. Jugal Kishore Pradhan, SI, Berhampur Vigilance Division

8. Sarwordin Khan, Constable, Nuapatna, Cuttack

9. B. Bhusan Mohanty, ASI Of Police (Computer). SCRB, Bhubaneswar

10. Anil Kumar Minz. Drill Inspector, Bhubaneswar

11. Pradeep Kumar Behera, Sepoy, 4th Battalion, Rourkela.