IPL Points Table Updates – May 4, 2022

Insight Bureau: Punjab Kings Had a splendid victory over Gujarat Titans as they won by 8 wickets at DY Patil Stadium, Mumbai. . First South African pace bowler Kasigo Rabada took 4 wickets thus restricting Gujarat Titans to 148 runs. Bowler Sandeep Sharma added that the pitch being sticky, favored them in attaining victory. Gujarat Titans topped the list with 1st place While Punjab secured its position to 5th.

On the other hand, Chennai Super Kings attained their third victory against Royal Challengers Bangalore. Dhoni’s comeback as Skipper has proved to be beneficial for the team. RCB & CSK have secured their places at 6th & 9th positions respectively.