Sensex jumps 200 pts, Nifty opens at 17,132

The BSE MidCap index was down 0.2 per cent, while the SmallCap index was up 0.3 per cent.

By Akankhya Mahapatra
Insight Bureau: Sensex on Wednesday jumped 208.22 points to 57,184.21 in early trade while Nifty climbed 63.75 points to 17,132.85.

On stocks, Godrej Properties rose 2 per cent. The Mumbai-based real-estate major reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 260.47 crore for March quarter on higher income.

Britannia Industrieswas up 4 per cent after the company’s net profit increased 4.3 per cent YoY to Rs 379.9 crore in the March quarter.

 

