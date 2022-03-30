Manas Swain Murder Case: More Details emerge about Sarmistha Rout

Insight Bureau: During interrogation it has been ascertained that the main accused of cameraman Manas Swain murder case, Sarmistha Rout along with her associate Jhuna Bhoi moved to various places and changed their SIM cards to avoid police arrest.

More Details emerge about Sarmistha Rout:

➡️ Sarmistha cleverly left her mobile phone in her flat to misguide the police.

➡️ She purchased a new SIM Card at Agarpara. She also purchased two new SIM cards at Kolkata and used it for communicating with her relatives.

➡️ On 7.3.2022, she along with Jhuna reached her in -laws house at Kaliapani, Pulipusi, Village and stayed with her Mother in law for 3 days.

➡️ After staying for 3 days she left Pulipusi on 10.03.2022 at about 5:30 A.M to Agarapara along with her Mother-in- law. She reached Purusanda village of Bhadrak district and stayed with her sister-in-law for 3 days.

➡️ On 13.3.2022 at 2:50 P.M they left in an autorickshaw to Kupari Bus stand. From there to Balasore Bus Stand. From Balasore they took a train to Kolkata to avoid Police arrest.

➡️ They reached Kolkata on 14.3.2022. She along with Jhuna left for Kalyani in Nadia district. After staying at Kalyani for a few days they left for Mayapuri in West Bengal. They stayed in the house of one Asima Das who was an acquaintance of her brother Parameshwar.

➡️ Apprehending Police arrest she again changed her place and left for Jalpaigudi. They stayed there for a few days at the place of her acquaintance.

➡️ They left Jalpaigudi and headed to Kolkata where they stayed for a few days.

➡️ As they were left with no cash and shelter came back to Odisha from where they were arrested by the joint teams of Bhadrak Police and Crime Branch from Nalanga area of Bhadrak district on 28.03.2022.

The Post Mortem Report of cameraman Manas Swain revealed that the deceased Manas was assaulted by means of hard and blunt objects.

According to the released post mortem report, three bones of Manas swain’s rib cage were broken. He was beaten with an iron rod. Fracture in victim’s ribcage & deep injury in chest led to death.