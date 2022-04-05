Odisha Politics: Opposition remains Clueless

Insight Bureau: After the overwhelming victory in Panchayat and Urban Polls, ruling BJD has already started working on ‘Mission 2024’ to grab power for the sixth consecutive term. However, the Opposition still remains clueless.

When it comes to depleted BJP, they desperate look for a leader to lead them. With a dismal performance at the recently concluded elections, they hope to get a strong and powerful President at the helm as well as a vocal leader as the Leader of Opposition. However, Aparajita vs the Rest fight has exposed the massive infighting within the party. It will damage the party more in the long run.

There are reports of Sambit Patra taking over as the Odisha Unit President of the BJP while Dharmendra Pradhan becoming the CM face. It’s very true that Dharmendra may not face more resistance within the party at a time when it desperately looks for a saviour to bail them out and infuse new energy. But, it all depends how Dharmendra takes the battle forward. So far, he has not shown the killer instinct in Odisha Politics, perhaps due to the unmatched personality of Naveen Patnaik, which reigns supreme in the State.

The Congress is struggling to find a leader to replace Niranjan Patnaik. Barring some areas in the State, the party is sinking every passing day. Whoever becomes the President, his acceptability within the party won’t be cent percent.

With BJP and Congress looking for options, the BJD looks quite relaxed. Their leader Naveen Patnaik, who remains invincible so far, will get another term with an overwhelming majority if the Opposition remains a divided house.