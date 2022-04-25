IPL 2022: Mumbai Indians 8 Defeats, 0 Win

Insight Bureau: Five-time IPL Champion Mumbai Indians’ disastrous run in IPL 2022 continues, as they suffered their 8th straight loss without a win.

In their 8th match this season last night, Mumbai lost to Lucknow Super Giants by 36 runs. KL Rahul scored his second hundred in IPL 2022 – both against Mumbai Indians.

Scores:

🔸Lucknow Super Giants 168/6 in 20 overs. KL Rahul 103*. Meredith 2/40, Pollard 2/8.

🔸 Mumbai Indians 132/8 in 20 overs. Rohit Sharma 39, Tilak Varma 38. Krunal Pandya 3/19.

🔸Player of the Match – KL Rahul.