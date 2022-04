Eminent Litterateur Binapani Mohanty dies at 85

Insight Bureau: Eminent Odia litterateur and poet Padma Shri Binapani Mohanty breathed her last on Sunday. She was 85. She was awarded the Padma Shri in 2020.

A professor in Economics, Mohanty has more than 100 books to her credit.

Her literary career as a story-teller began with the publication of ‘Gotie Ratira Kahani’ in 1960.

She was well known for her works such as Patadei, Kasturi Mriga, Khela Ghara, Naiku Rasta, Bastraharana, Andhakarara and Michhi Michhika.

Short stories entitled ‘Pata Dei’ won the 1990 Sahitya Akademi. Short story ‘Pata Dei’ was published as Lata in Femina in 1986.

The writer had also founded an organisation of Odia women writers named ‘Odisha Lekhika Sansad.’