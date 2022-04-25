Morning News Insight – April 25, 2022

➡️ Odisha reports 9 new Covid positive cases in the last 24 hours, Active cases stand at 84.

➡️ Vigilance conducted raids at six places including the house of Babuli Charan Padhihari, Kalarahanga panchayat GRS in disproportionate assets case.

➡️ Maoists torch bus after evacuating the passengers at Kutur in Andhra Pradesh; the bus carrying around 40-50 passengers was enroute to Hyderabad from Malkangiri.

➡️ India reports 2,541 new Covid-19 cases and 30 deaths in the last 24 hours. Active cases stand at 16,522.

➡️ NCP Mumbai leader Fahmida Hasan writes to Union Home Minister Amit Shah to grant permission to chant Hanuman Chalisa outside PM Modi’s residence.

➡️ MNS to send representatives to the meeting called by Maharashtra Government to resolve loudspeaker dispute.

➡️ Mumbai Indians lose to Lucknow Super Giants again in IPL 2022; 8th straight loss this season without a single win. KL Rahul scored a hundred – 2nd this season, both against Mumbai.

➡️ Maharashtra Hanuman Chalisa Row: Amravati MP Naveneet Rana and her husband MLA Ravi Rana sent to 14-days of judicial custody. They are lodged in Taloja Jail.

➡️ 17 lakh people infected with HIV in India in the last 10 years due to unprotected intercourse.

➡️ 11-year-old Girl raped by Church Pastor in Baghpat, Uttar Pradesh.

➡️ Russia deploys Iskander missile systems 60km from Ukraine’s border.

➡️ Belgium blocks export of 8000 Luxury Cars to Russia.

➡️ Shanghai reports 51 new coronavirus deaths – the biggest single-day spike on record. Toll rises to 138.

➡️ Israeli artillery fires at targets in Lebanon after projectile from Lebanon hits Israel.

➡️ Twitter Board is re-examining Elon Musk’s $43 billion takeover offer. Talks on between both sides.

➡️ Emanuel Macron defeats Le Pen to become French President for a second term.

➡️ U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin met with Zelensky in Kyiv on April 24.