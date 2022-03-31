IPL 2022: Lucknow Super Giants beat Chennai Super Kings

Insight Bureau: The Lucknow Super Giants have performed better in a high scoring IPL game to defeat mighty Chennai Super Kings by 6 wickets.

Evin Lewis with an unbeaten 55 off 23 balls sealed the game in LSG’s favour.

This is the first time CSK has lost their first two matches in any IPL season.

🔸CSK 210/7 in 20 overs. Uthappa 50, Moeen 35, Shivam 49. Avesh Khan 2/38, Andrew Tye 2/40, Ravi Vishnoi 2/24.

🔸 LSG 211/4 in 19.3 overs. Rahul 40, Quinton de Kock 61, Lewis 55* (23 balls). Dwaine Pretorius 2/31.

🔸Player of the Match – Evin Lewis.