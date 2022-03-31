100-Word Edit: West “anxious” as India, Russia get Closer

While Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov arrived in India tonight to meet PM Modi and his Indian counterpart S Jaishankar, the West is getting anxious while keeping a track of the developments.

India has so far refrained from criticising Russia on Ukraine War and continues its strong trade and business relations. Russia has already offered India alternative of SWIFT payment system to buy Oil and weapons in Rubles.

Western Nations know well that they can neither ignore nor bully India. And, India won’t become a part of their agenda that seeks to isolate Russia and establish a new world order.