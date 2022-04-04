IPL 2022: Avesh Khan shines for Lucknow Super Giants

Insight Bureau: The Lucknow Super Giants registered their 2nd win from 3 matches as they defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad by 12 runs in IPL 2022. Avesh Khan was the ‘Star of the Match’.

Sunrisers Hyderabad remained at the bottom of the points table with two losses from as many matches.

Scores:

🔸Lucknow Super Giants 169/7 in 20 overs. Rahul 68, Deepak Hooda 51. Sundar 2/28, Shepherd 2/42, Natarajan 2/26.

🔸Sunrisers Hyderabad 157/9 in 20 overs. Rahul Tripathi 44, Nicholas Pooran 34. Avesh Khan 4/24, Jason Holder 3/34, Krunal Pandya 2/27.

🔸Player of the Match – Avesh Khan.