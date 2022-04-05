What’s your Problem Aparajita, asks Varsha

Insight Bureau: While the BJP leaders in Odisha have snubbed their Bhubaneswar MP and party’s National Spokesperson Aparajita Sarangi, Actor-tuned-Social Worker Varsha Priyadarshini slammed her left and right on Twitter.

Varsha accused Aparajita of playing politics over the Srimandir Heritage Corridor project and trying to stall development.

“On one hand Badrinath and Kashi Vishwanath are being developed, but you are opposing development of facilities for pilgrims in the temple town of Puri and Bhubaneswar’s Lingaraj area,” tweets Varsha.

“I am an Odia girl, whenever I go to visit Puri Srimandir, I dont find public toilets for women nearby & I have also heard similar complaints from women Bhakts visitors as well. If Government is developing facilities for pilgrims in Puri, what is your @AprajitaSarangi problem?” she asked Aparajita.

“Why are you opposing the creation of facilities for pilgrims in Puri that would help crores of pilgrims and Jagannath Bhakts like me? All of us thought that you are an intellectual politician but now are disappointed by your opposition,” she added.

“And negativity towards development of pilgrim facilities in Puri. When you entered politics we thought you would work for the development of Odisha, but now we are deeply disappointed”, Varsha Priyadarshini said.

“I hope you will understand the plight of the pilgrims particularly of women going to Puri and Lingaraj and not oppose the development of pilgrim facilities there”, she signed off with this concluding statement.