Horror Of Bucha: Dead Bodies, Mass Graves Stun The World

Insight Bureau: Humanity has gone for a toss during the ongoing Russia-Ukraine War as common people have butchered on the streets without any mercy. The horror and devastation of this war has now emerged from Bucha near Kyiv in Ukraine. At least 410 dead bodies were recovered after the Russian troops withdrew from Bucha. And, the bodies were piled up with hands tied behind the back.

Bucha, a commuter town of around 37,000 people outside Kyiv, as well as the nearby town of Irpin which saw a fierce fighting since Russia invaded Ukraine. Bucha was occupied by the Russian army. Those who stayed in Bucha, trapped by the incessant fighting, were deprived of water and electricity.

While everyone knew about devastation, hardly anyone thought of this torture and brutality which came to light only yesterday. Most of the victims were adult men and women, but a 14-year-old boy was also seen among the dead.

The current scenario of Bucha depicts that this is not a war, it’s a genocide. Some victims had their hands tied and were shot in the back of the head. A mass grave in the grounds of a church was still open, with hands and feet poking through the red clay heaped on top.

European leaders have expresses shock seeing the images that emerged from Bucha. They condemned the atrocities and called for tougher sanctions against Moscow. Ukraine’s Kuleba called for G-7 nations to impose immediate devastating sanctions against Russia as a punishment. Several western leaders including Joe Biden accused Russia’s Vladimir Putin of being a war criminal.

On other hand, Russia denied any role in the killing of civilians. Its defence ministry described it as an another staged performance by the Kyiv regime.