Schools in Odisha to remain closed till December 31, 2020

TNI Bureau: Keeping in view the Covid-19 situation and fearing a second wave of Covid surge during the Winter, the Odisha Government has decided to keep the schools closed till December 31, 2020.

The School and Mass Education Department has released a statement directing not to re-open the schools for Class 9-12 in a graded manner (which was decided earlier) after a second surge of Coronavirus has been reported in several States.

The Odisha Government has noted that several states where schools had re-opened, have witnessed Covid-19 cases among the students.

While the schools will remain closed, conduct of examinations (academic, competitive abd entrance tests), evaluation and other administrative activities will be permitted.

Online/Distance learning shall continue to be permitted and shall be encouraged.

Teaching and Non-Teaching staff may be called to the schools for online teaching and tele-counselling or related work in areas outside Containment Zones as per the standard operating procedure issued by the Health & Family Welfare Department.