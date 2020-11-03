IPL 2020: Sunrisers Hyderabad seal Playoff Spot

TNI Bureau: In a clinical performance tonight in Sharjah, Sunrisers Hyderabad demolished Mumbai Indians by 10 wickets and qualified for the IPL 2020 playoffs. Kolkata Knight Riders crashed out of the tournament with SRH’s win.

The four teams that qualified for the playoffs are Mumbai Indians, Delhi Capitals, Sunrisers Hyderabad and Royal Challengers Bangalore. Sunrisers finished 3rd in the Points Table while RCB finished 4th.

While Delhi Capitals will take on Mumbai Indians in the Qualifier 1, SRH will play RCB in the Eliminator.

Scores:

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

➡️ Mumbai Indians 149/8 in 20 overs (Quinton de Kock 25, Suryakumar Yadav 36, Ishan Kishan 33, Pollard 41; Sandeep Sharma 3/34, Holder 2/25, Nadeem 2/19).

➡️ Sunrisers Hyderabad 151/0 in 17.1 overs (David Warner 85*, Wriddhiman Saha 58*).

➡️ Player of the Match – Shahbaz Nadeem.