IPL 2020: Sunrisers Hyderabad beat RCB

TNI Bureau: The Sunrisers Hyderabad scored an easy win over the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in Sharjah tonight. With this five-wicket win today, they kept their hopes of IPL 2020 playoffs alive.

Despite the loss, Royal Challengers Bangalore are placed at the second spot in the IPL 2020 points table.

Scores:

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

➡️ Royal Challengers Bangalore 120/7 in 20 overs (Phillippe 32, AB de Villiers 24, Washington Sundar 21; Sandeep Sharma 2/20, Jason Holder 2/27).

➡️ #Sunrisers Hyderabad 121/5 in 14.1 overs (Wriddhiman Saha 39, Manish Pandey 26, Jason Holder 26*; Yuzvendra Chahal 2/19).

➡️ Player of the Match – Sandeep Sharma.