IPL 2020: Rajasthan Royals beat KXIP by 7 Wickets

TNI Bureau: The Rajasthan Royals scored an emphatic 7-wicket victory over the Kings XI Punjab in the IPL 2020 match in Abu Dhabi tonight.

Both KXIP and Rajasthan Royals as well as Kolkata Knight Riders have 12 points each from 13 matches.

Scores:

➡️ Kings XI Punjab 185/4 in 20 overs (Gayle 99, Rahul 46, Pooran 22; Jofra Archer 2/26, Ben Stokes 2/32).

➡️ Rajasthan Royals 186/3 in 17.3 overs (Uthappa 30, Stokes 50, Sanju Samson 48, Smith 31*, Buttler 22*).

➡️ Player of the Match: Ben Stokes