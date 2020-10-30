100-Word Edit: Sero Survey in Bhubaneswar

By Sagar Satapathy
Bhubaneswar
As per the latest Sero Survey, 50% people in Bhubaneswar have developed antibodies after getting infected with Covid-19. However, remaining 50% still remain vulnerable to the disease. Ahead of the winter, they need to be more careful.

The Sero Survey results are based on 1,400 samples collected between October 16 and 18 from all wards of BMC. As the sample numbers are low, many experts are skeptical about the findings.

As compared to the first two Sero Surveys, result of the third one is very encouraging. However, the fear of Corona is still there and it won’t vanish anytime soon.

