Telangana becomes 3rd State to launch Electric Vehicle Policy

TNI Bureau: In an endeavour to promote electric vehicles, the Telangana government launched its electric vehicle policy on Friday. The policy will be effective from 2020 to 2030. Telangana is the third state in India after Delhi and Gujarat having electric vehicle policy.

At an event, Telangana Ministers KT Rama Rao and Ajay Kumar launched the electric vehicle policy in the capital. According to the State Electric Vehicle and Energy Storage Policy, the first two lakh electric two-wheelers buyers will get a 100 percent exemption of road tax and registration fees. This offer is also applicable to the purchase of electric tractors in the state.

The policy aimed to attract investment worth USD 4.0 billion in the EV and ESS (energy storage system) and also to generate employment for 12,000 people by 2030. The launch of the policy will boost the sector, improve EV charging infrastructure, battery manufacturing, battery technologies, and generate demand for battery storage solutions. The Telangana government shall work to set up fast-charging stations in the capital and other towards phase by phase. In order to support and boost the use of electric vehicles in the state, the government also signed MOUs with five companies on Friday.