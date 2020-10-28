Daily COVID-19 Cases in Delhi breach 5000 Mark

TNI Bureau: National Capital Delhi has recorded the highest single-day COVID-19 cases and breached the 5000 mark for the first time. Delhi reported 5,673 new positive cases and 40 deaths in the last 24 hours.

Number of COVID-19 cases in Delhi has gone up to 370,014. the last 50,000 cases were reported in 15 days. The active cases now stand at 29,378.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

COVID death toll in Delhi has risen to 6,396. The silver lining is the recover of 4,128 COVID-19 patients in the last 24 hours.

There is a fear of 3rd wave of Coronavirus in Delhi owing to festive season. 4,853 Covid-19 cases were reported yesterday. The Corona graph in Delhi had declined after the first peak in June. It again went up in August-end and lasted till mid-September. In the last 5 days, Delhi has been recording more than 4,000 cases on a daily basis.