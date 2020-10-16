IPL 2020: Mumbai Indians beat KKR by 8 Wickets

TNI Bureau: The Mumbai Indians registered an emphatic 8-wicket victory over the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) to move to the top of the points table in IPL 2020. KKR is now at 4th spot. Mumbai Indians have won 6 out of their 8 matches so far.

KKR posted 148/5 in 20 overs. Morgan remained unbeaten on 39 while Cummins played an unbeaten knock of 53. For Mumbai Indians, Rahul Chahar took 2/18.

Mumbai Indians reached 149/2 in 16.5 overs and won the match by 8 wickets. Rohit Sharma made 35, while Quinton de Kock remained unbeaten on 78. Hardik Pandya scored 21*.

Quinton de Kock was declared ‘Player of the Match’.