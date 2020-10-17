India COVID-19 Updates – October 17, 2020

TNI Bureau: India has reported 62,212 fresh cases of Coronavirus on October 16, taking the tally to 74,32,681.

At least 70,816 people have recovered while 837 new deaths have been reported across the country in the last 24 hours.

👉 India tested 999,090 samples on October 16.

👉 Maharashtra continues to be the most affected State with 11,447 new cases and 306 deaths.

👉 Karnataka reported 7542 COVID-19 positive cases while Kerala reported 7283 new COVID-19 cases.

👉 UP tested 170,266 samples on October 16.

👉 105,885 samples tested in Karnataka.

👉 Bihar conducted 117,151 tests yesterday while Tamil Nadu tested 91,245 samples.

👉 Maharashtra reported 306 COVID-19 deaths, followed by Karnataka (73), West Bengal (61) and Tamil Nadu (60).