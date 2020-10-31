IPL 2020: Mumbai Indians beat Delhi Capitals by 9 Wickets

By Sagar Satapathy
Mumbai Indians beat Delhi Capitals
TNI Bureau: Mumbai Indians continue to be at the top of the IPL Points Table with another comprehensive victory over the Delhi Capitals. Mumbai beat Delhi by 9 wickets in Dubai. Mumbai Indians have already qualified for the playoffs.

With this win, Mumbai now has 18 points from 13 matches. Delhi Capitals is at the 3rd spot with 14 points.

Scores:

➡️ Delhi Capitals 110/9 in 20 overs (Shreyas 25, Pant 21; Boult 3/21, Bumrah 3/17).

➡️ Mumbai Indians 111/1 in 14.2 overs (Ishan Kishan 72*, Quinton de Kock 26).

➡️ Player of the Match – Ishan Kishan

