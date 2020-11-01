IPL 2020: KKR win; Rajasthan Royals Eliminated

TNI Bureau: Rajasthan Royals became the third team in the IPL 2020 after Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) to get eliminated from the tournament.

The Kolkata Knight Riders kept their playoffs hopes alive with a 60-run victory over the Royals in Dubai tonight. KKR has moved to the 4th spot in the Points Table with 14 points from 14 matches.

Scores:

➡️ Kolkata Knight Riders 191/7 in 20 overs (Shubman 36, Rahul Tripathi 39, Morgan 68; Tewatia 3/25, Kartik Tyagi 2/36).

➡️ Rajasthan Royals 131/9 in 20 overs (Butler 35, Tewatia 31; Cummins 4/34, Shivam 2/15, Varun Chakraborthy 2/20).

➡️ Player of the Match: Pat Cummins.