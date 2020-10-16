India COVID-19 Updates – October 16, 2020

TNI Bureau: India has reported 63,371 fresh cases of Coronavirus on October 15, taking the tally to 73,70,469.

At least 70,338 people have recovered while 895 new deaths have been reported across the country in the last 24 hours.

👉 India tested 10,28,622 samples on October 154.

👉 Maharashtra continues to be the most affected State with 10,226 new cases and 337 deaths. Death toll has surged again after a decline in the last few days.

👉 Karnataka reported 8477 COVID-19 positive cases while Kerala reported 7789 new COVID-19 cases.

👉 UP tested 154,164 samples on October 15.

👉 104,817 samples tested in Karnataka.

👉 Bihar conducted 108,085 tests yesterday while Tamil Nadu tested 90,752 samples.

👉 Maharashtra reported 337 COVID-19 deaths, followed by Karnataka (85), West Bengal (62) and Tamil Nadu (49).