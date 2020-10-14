IPL 2020: Delhi Capitals beat Rajasthan Royals

TNI Bureau: Delhi Capitals scored a 13-run victory over the Rajasthan Royals in the IPL 2020 game in Dubai.
Delhi posted 161/7 in 20 overs. Shikhar Dhawan scored 57 while Shreyas Iyer made 53. Jofra Archer took 3 wickets, while Unadkat claimed two.
Rajasthan Royals batsmen were under pressure while chasing 162 to win. They started well, but failed to keep up the momentum. They managed to score 148/8 in 20 overs and lost by 13 runs.
For Royals, Stokes scored 41. Uthappa (32), Samson (25) and Buttler (22) were the other top scorers. Tushar Deshpande and Anrich Nortje took 2 wickets each.
Anrich Nortje was declared ‘Player of the Match’.
It was Delhi Capital’s 6th win in 8;matches. They are at No. 2/1 spot in the Points Table with 12 points followed by Mumbai Indians (10 and Royal Challengers Bangalore (10).
