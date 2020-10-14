IPL 2020: Delhi Capitals beat Rajasthan Royals

TNI Bureau: Delhi Capitals scored a 13-run victory over the Rajasthan Royals in the IPL 2020 game in Dubai.

Delhi posted 161/7 in 20 overs. Shikhar Dhawan scored 57 while Shreyas Iyer made 53. Jofra Archer took 3 wickets, while Unadkat claimed two.

Rajasthan Royals batsmen were under pressure while chasing 162 to win. They started well, but failed to keep up the momentum. They managed to score 148/8 in 20 overs and lost by 13 runs.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

For Royals, Stokes scored 41. Uthappa (32), Samson (25) and Buttler (22) were the other top scorers. Tushar Deshpande and Anrich Nortje took 2 wickets each.

Anrich Nortje was declared ‘Player of the Match’.

It was Delhi Capital’s 6th win in 8;matches. They are at No. 2/1 spot in the Points Table with 12 points followed by Mumbai Indians (10 and Royal Challengers Bangalore (10).