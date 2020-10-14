Rs 200 crore defamation notice sent to Arnab Goswami

TNI Bureau: Producer Sandeep Singh, friend of late Bollywood Actor Sushant Singh Rajput, has sent a defamation notice of Rs 200 crore to Republic TV and its Editor Arnab Goswami.

Sandeep Singh, who was targeted by Republic TV and Arnab, has sought a public apology and Rs 200 crore compensation.

Sandeep, producer of films like ‘PM Narendra Modi’, hogged the limelight after the death of Sushant Singh Rajput on June 14.

Sandeep alleged malicious campaign against him by Republic TV in its panel discussions and news programmes.

“By this Legal Notice, you Noticees hereby called upon to drop, delete and remove all the malicious footage and articles telecasting forthwith against my client or any one on your behalf, on any other print/online forum and Tv, whatsoever and tender/release an unconditional public apology in writing/Video to my client for your vexatious and frivolous allegations you have already made. The said apology should include the true facts about the integrity of my client as can be evidenced from his impeccable track record,” the legal notice said.

“Further you are required to compensate my client to the tune of Rs.200.00 Crores (Two Hundred Crores Only) for maligning his image in public and damages you have made till date. If you failed to comply with the requirements stated above within 15 days from the receipt of this notice, I have clear instructions to take strict legal action against you Noticees by filing civil as well as criminal cases in appropriate courts of law, which shall be solely at your own risks, costs and consequences,” it added.